26 August 2022 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

A new commandant of the Lachin district has been appointed, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Interior Ministry.

According to the ministry, following the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the interior minister has created a temporary commandant's office in Lachin District, and the head of the district police department has been appointed as the temporary commandant.

