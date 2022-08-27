Ambassador: Malaysia ready to participate in restoration projects in liberated lands

27 August 2022 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Malaysia remains in its previous position and supports Azerbaijan in the issue of territorial integrity, Azernews reports, citing ambassador to Azerbaijan Dato' Yubazlan Yusof.

He made the remarks during the reception at the embassy on August 26.

The ambassador said that Malaysian companies are ready to participate in infrastructure restoration projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The ambassador pointed out that Malaysian companies are ready to offer their technologies, energy, renewable energy sources, etc. in this area.

Further, he named the benefits of studying at universities in Malaysia, Azernews reports.

According to the ambassador, at Malaysian universities students are being taught according to the internationally recognized education programs and the universities in Malaysia are among the most prestigious in the world.

"Tuition fee ranges from $4,000 to $6,000. At the same time, 82 percent of foreign students receive financial support here," Dato' Yubazlan Yusof added.

The ambassador noted that Malaysia is a progressive Muslim nation where English is quite common, and the Internet and telecommunications infrastructure are widely used.

He also added that an exhibition of Malaysian universities will be held in Azerbaijan in December.

