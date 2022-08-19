Azerbaijani army serviceman dies of gunshot wound

19 August 2022 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Elmar Mirzayev, a long-term active serviceman of the Azerbaijani armed forces, died of a gunshot wound, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

"The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry confirms the death of a serviceman of the long-term active military service of the Azerbaijani army Mirzayev Elmar of a gunshot wound," the ministry said.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense extended "heartfelt condolences to the serviceman's family and friends".

An investigation into the case is currently underway, the ministry added.

Bahruz Rzayev, a member of the Azerbaijani armed forces, has been detained on suspicion of murdering his colleague Elmar Mirzayev, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General’s Office said on August 19.

The Aghdam military prosecutor's office instituted a criminal case into the death of Elmar Mirzayev, a long-term active military serviceman of the Azerbaijani army under Article 120.1 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code (deliberate murder, i.e. deliberate deprivation of life of another person), the office said.

The investigation established that the crime was committed by soldier Bahruz Rzayev, a long-term military serviceman of the Azerbaijani army.

Rzayev was apprehended as a suspect and brought to the investigation, the report added.

---

