17 August 2022 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awarded a group of servicemen of the State Border Service with orders and medals for excellence in ensuring the protection of the state border, defending the territorial integrity of the country, and fulfilling the tasks assigned to the border guard bodies, Azernews reports.

to be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz