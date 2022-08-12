Azerbaijan allocates funds for highway construction in Aghsu

12 August 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures to build the Aghsu-Kurdamir-Bahramtapa-Arabmehdibay-Dadali-Gasimbayli-Xalilli-Mustafaly-Goydallakli-Takla-Dalilar-Garagoyunlu-Kandoba highway in Agsu District, Azernews reports.

According to the decree, in order to build the above-mentioned highway, connecting 12 settlements with a population of 10,000 people, 3.2 million manats ($1.88 million) were initially allocated from the amount indicated in sub-clause 1.26.18 of the "Distribution of funds provided for state capital investments (investment expenditures) in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022" to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

