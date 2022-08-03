Azerbaijani military expert rules out fresh war in Karabakh amid alleged mounting tension

3 August 2022 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

A military expert in Baku has ruled out fresh hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports, citing a Day.az report by Abdul Karimxanov.

Despite the increased skirmishes in Karabakh and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border over recent days, one should not expect fresh hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia. For this, the opposite side must have the potential for resistance. Armenia currently has about 50 percent of its pre-war potential. While the potential of the Azerbaijani army is twice as high as before the Second Karabakh War. Therefore, Armenia does not have the possibility of conducting military operations, military expert Adalat Verdiyev said.

At the same time, the military expert advised Armenia against testing Azerbaijan's patience and stressed that Baku supports regional peace.

"However, Armenia should not test Azerbaijan's patience. Delaying the process of delimitation and demarcation of the borders is fraught with serious risks for Yerevan. If Armenia wants peace, then its leadership must fulfill its obligations. That is, the withdrawal of Armenian illegal armed formations from the territory of Karabakh, the opening of the Zangazur corridor, as well as facilitating the return of Azerbaijani citizens to the territories under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeepers. But so far, Armenia has not fulfilled its obligations," he said.

According to the military expert, if Yerevan continues to escalate the situation, Baku reserves the right to conduct an anti-terrorist operation on its territory.

"It is time for Armenia to come to its senses and realize that Azerbaijan does not intend to wait for many more years. Either Yerevan will properly fulfill its obligations, or Baku will force Yerevan to peace on its own," Adalat Verdiyev summed up.

