Abandoned weapons, munitions seized in Khizi [PHOTO/VIDEO]

30 July 2022 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Weapons were found on the territory of Azerbaijan's Khizi District, the Emergencies Ministry reported.

The ministry said that the ‘112’ hotline received information about the discovery of suspicious items in Agdara village of the district.

According to the information, deminers of the ministry's Special Risk Rescue Service were immediately sent to the scene.

One 122-mm Grad missile without a warhead and one TAB-50 air bomb were discovered as a result of the inspection.

Employees of the civil defense troops of the National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) under the Emergencies Ministry were also dispatched to the scene.

On September 27, 2020, the second Karabakh war between Azerbaijan and Armenia started and ended in 44 days on November 10, 2020, with the signing of a capitulation act by Armenia.

The cease-fire agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin districts. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

