Azerbaijan completes first stage of relocating residents of Zangilan's Aghali village [PHOTO]

The first stage of resettling residents of Zangilan’s Aghali village, built on the basis of a smart village concept, has been completed, Azernews reports.

On July 25, the fourth group of citizens, consisting of 10 families (58 people) was resettled in the village.

In total, in four stages 41 families were resettled in Aghali village. The resettled families are former internally displaced people. Among them are natives of Aghali 1, Aghali 2, and Aghali 3 villages.

The resettlement of the population in Aghali village is the first step in the Great Return process. The first step in process of returning natives to Zangilan’s Aghali village started on July 19 and continued till July 25.

Azerbaijan has put an end to the occupation of its territories back in 2020, and now all conditions are in the pipeline for the return of residents back to their native lands.

In total, there are more than 43,000 natives of Zangilan District, who were forced to leave their homes and flee to save their lives during the first Karabakh war. Over 90 percent of them have already expressed their desire to return to their native lands.

It is worth noting that before the occupation, this administrative territory united three villages. At that time, 40 families (154 people) lived in Aghali 1 village, 60 families (245 people) in Aghali 2 village, and 161 families (675 people) in Aghali 3 village.

The country’s liberated territories are the first where smart city and smart village concepts are being implemented. The first pilot project of a smart village implemented covered Zangilan’s Aghali I, II, and III villages.

The first pilot project of the smart city and smart village in Azerbaijan is implemented mainly on five components - the housing sector, production sector, social services, smart agriculture, and alternative energy. Initially, 200 individual houses are constructed with the use of innovative building materials. The engineering communications and heating systems in the houses are also created on the basis of smart technologies.

Moreover, modern schools, kindergartens, clinics, and electronic control centers will be built in these villages, and tourism infrastructure will be formed. All residential houses, social facilities, administrative and catering buildings, and processing and production of agricultural products will be provided with alternative energy sources.

