More people resettle to their native Aghali village in Azerbaijan's Zangilan [PHOTO]

The first stage of resettlement of residents to Aghali village of Azerbaijani Zangilan district continues, State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the committee, another group of the residents (10 families of 45 people) was resettled from Zangilan Refugee settlement, located in Masazir village of Absheron district, to their native village on July 23.

The send-off ceremony was attended by the Head of the State Committee's Board Eldar Zeynalov, the Director of the Repatriation Department Natig Huseynov, the Head of the Zangilan District Executive Power Ramiz Hasanov and other officials.

The former IDPs who lived in difficult conditions in temporary settlements went to Aghali village on vehicles allotted by the committee.

Up until now, 30 families (151 people) have been resettled to the village, provided with modern infrastructure. The resettlement process will continue in the coming days, added the committee.

