European Parliament's rhetoric doesn't correspond to EU's strategic direction - opinion

21 July 2022 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has reasonably criticized the anti-Azerbaijani approach of some members of the European Parliament, while receiving a delegation led by the chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, political analyst Jeyhun Ahmadli told Trend.

The rhetoric of the European Parliament does not correspond to the EU's strategic direction.

He outlined the high-level relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.

"The EU stands as a strategic partner of Azerbaijan both in economic and political issues. Both sides are making considerable efforts to further deepen bilateral ties. However, the European Parliament, which is one of the EU institutions, does not support the mentioned progressive process, but is trying to sabotage it. Some MEPs influenced by the Armenian lobby are trying to achieve the EU-wide recognition of slanderous and biased anti-Azerbaijani resolutions.The relevant process has been going on for years," Ahmadli said.

Among these resolutions was a biased document referring to the alleged destruction of Armenian cultural heritage by Azerbaijan after the second Karabakh war.

"President Ilham Aliyev stressed that since the war ended, there have been numerous visits by representatives of different embassies, politicians, parliament speakers of some European countries, and journalists to Azerbaijan's liberated territories. All of them witnessed the complete destruction of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage. Not the sole foreigner did see the destruction of any Armenian cultural heritage," he noted.

According to him, the critical statements made by President Ilham Aliyev on the European Parliament's pro-Armenian activities reflect the opinion of the entire Azerbaijani people.

"Because this institution actually tries to hide the occupation policy of Armenia. In many cases, the European Parliament is more aggressive towards Azerbaijan than the Armenian parliament," Ahmadli stated.

As he noted, the relevant rhetoric is extremely harmful and incompatible with the strategic line defined by the EU. Azerbaijan wants to deepen its relations with Europe, and MEPs acting under the influence of the Armenian lobby should know that it is impossible to isolate Europe from Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan from Europe.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz