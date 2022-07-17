Georgia remains committed to holding Azerbaijani-Armenian dialogue - PM

17 July 2022 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Welcome the Azerbaijani-Armenian dialogue in Tbilisi, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Welcome the Azerbaijani-Armenian dialogue. Georgia remains committed to play its positive role/further host meetings in a dialogue format that contribute to peace &stability in our region. Peace is absolutely essential to the prosperity of our nations," noted the prime minister.

--

