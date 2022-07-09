Azerbaijan approves budget execution of State Oil Fund for 2021

9 July 2022 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on the 2021 budget execution of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Trend reports.

Given the decision of the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Fund on the report related to the implementation of the SOFAZ budget for 2021 in accordance with the "Regulations on the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by Presidential Decree dated December 29, 2000 No. 434, and "Rules for compilation and execution of the program of annual revenues and expenses (budget) of the State Oil Fund of the Azerbaijan Republic", approved by the Presidential Decree dated September 12, 2001 No. 579, and the conclusion of an international audit organization on the financial activities of the Fund, is decided:

To approve the implementation of the 2021 budget of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan as indicated below, with revenues of 15.9 billion manat ($9.35 billion), expenditures of 11.38 billion manat ($6.69 billion), or at the level of 199.8 percent of income and 92.9 percent of expenditure:

Serial number Indicators In manat Total income: 15.9 billion manat ($9.35 billion) including: 1. Net income received from the sale of hydrocarbons attributable to the share of the Republic of Azerbaijan (net of hydrocarbon transportation costs, banking expenses, customs clearance costs, independent control (surveyor), marketing and insurance, and excluding income attributable to investments or equity participation of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan in projects in which it is an investor, shareholder or partner) 11.89 billion manat ($6.69 billion) 2. Per acre payments paid by investors for the use of contract area to develop hydrocarbon resources 5.28 million manat ($3.1 million) 3. Profits received from oil and gas transmission through Azerbaijan 21.38 million manat ($12.58 million) 4. Income from the placement and management of foreign exchange assets of the State Oil Fund 3.28 billion manat ($1.9 billion) 5. Premiums paid by investors due to the signing or execution of oil and gas agreements 776.9 million manat ($457.27 million) Total expenditure: 11.38 billion manat ($6.69 billion) including: 1. The upper limit of the transfer to the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2021 11.3 billion manat ($6.6 billion) 2. Financing of the "State program for improving the international competitiveness of the higher education system in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2023" 10.2 million manat ($6. million) 3. Expenses related to the management of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan 22.47 million manat ($13.2 million)

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz