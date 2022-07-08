EU backs Azerbaijan's efforts to reintegrate disabled people - rep

8 July 2022 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The EU Delegation head to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko has stated that the union supports Azerbaijan’s efforts to reintegrate disabled people, Azernews reports.

Michalko made the remarks at a presentation ceremony of the EU technical assistance project - "Support for reforms in the system of rehabilitation of the disabled people in Azerbaijan", which is aimed at the social integration of disabled people, improving the quality of services provided to them, and creating a rehabilitation system based on the best European practice.

"These reforms in Azerbaijan are aimed at modernizing the system, innovative services, and staff training. The country will use the best practices of the EU in this direction, including the education sector and the labor market," the representative said.

He emphasized that the goal of the project is to ensure that persons with disabilities enjoy their rights, have equal opportunities to participate in society and economic life regardless of their disability-related needs, and are not discriminated against.

Michalko expressed confidence that the new reforms related to disability will greatly contribute to the social integration of people with disabilities and the creation of sustainable employment opportunities.

