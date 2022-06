29 June 2022 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman of the People's Council Chamber of the National Assembly of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

To be updated

---

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz