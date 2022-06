19 June 2022 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree amending decree No. 1340 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On some measures to improve management in the field of state compulsory personal insurance" dated May 18, 2021, Azernews reports.

To be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz