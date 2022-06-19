Azerbaijan's ANAMA employee hits mine in Jabrayil district

19 June 2022 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Ali Shukurov (born in 1992) received various injuries following an anti-personnel mine explosion at 11:00 (GMT +4) on June 19, 2022, in Khudafarin village, Jabrayil district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports via the District Prosecutor's Office.

The personnel of the prosecutor's office inspected the scene of the incident, appointed a forensic medical examination, and performed other procedural actions.

Investigation of the fact is underway.

---

