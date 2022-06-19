Azerbaijan's ANAMA employee hits mine in Jabrayil district
By Trend
An employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Ali Shukurov (born in 1992) received various injuries following an anti-personnel mine explosion at 11:00 (GMT +4) on June 19, 2022, in Khudafarin village, Jabrayil district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports via the District Prosecutor's Office.
The personnel of the prosecutor's office inspected the scene of the incident, appointed a forensic medical examination, and performed other procedural actions.
Investigation of the fact is underway.
