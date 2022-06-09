Azerbaijan raps Armenia for top prosecutor’s illegal Karabakh trip amid peace efforts

9 June 2022 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has protested vigorously at a trip of the Armenian prosecutor-general to the Karabakh separatists in Xankandi under temporary control of the Russian peace-keeping contingent, Azernews reports.

Yerevan's provocative step is undermining peace efforts in the region, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This irresponsible and provocative step by Armenia shows once again that this country is not sincere in the process of normalization," the statement reads, adding that the illegal trip damaged the process of normalization of relations and efforts underway to establish peace and security in the region following the autumn 2020 second Karabakh war.

It further added that the trip discredited the efforts of international mediators aiming to help the two countries to make peace and that it was directed against Azerbaijan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and internationally-recognized borders, and violated international law.