French ambassador expresses condolences on Azerbaijani farmer hitting mine in Fuzuli

30 May 2022 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross shared Twitter publication about 23-year-old Azerbaijani farmer Khayal Abdullayev who was injured following a mine explosion on May 28 in Fuzuli district, Trend reports.

Gross expressed his compassion and wished recovery to the farmer.

The diplomat also noted that the French embassy is supporting demining in Azerbaijan by purchasing detectors and equipment for demining operations.

--

