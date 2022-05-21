Azernews.Az

21 May 2022 14:10 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's ministry talks weapons and ammunition detection [VIDEO]

By Trend

The Khojavand District Police Department continues to conduct activities to identify firearms, ammunition and explosives at Azerbaijan's abandoned military positions in liberated territories, the Barda regional group of the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

During these activities, a total of eight assault rifles, five grenade launchers, three machine guns, 1,632 rifle cartridges, and other munitions were found and seized.

