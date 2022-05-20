Azerbaijan allocates funds for building Fuzuli vocational lyceum

20 May 2022 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev decreed measures to design and construct a building of the Fuzuli vocational lyceum.

Under the decree, for the implementation of the above measures, Azerbaijan’s Education Ministry is initially allocated 1m manats ($588,200) from the funds provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 for the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War].

Besides, the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry is instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in part 1 of this decree, while the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan - to resolve issues arising from it.

---

