The State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan has detained Baxtiyar Sixiyev, 1989, who, according to suspicions, traveled to Syria at various times in order to participate in armed conflicts motivated by religious hatred, radicalism, and fanaticism, accompanied by terrorist attacks.

Azernews.az reports, citing the public relations department of the SSS, he was trained in the village of Rifil-muhandis, where he mastered skills of using various firearms and participated in the activities of the illegal armed group Jundul Sham.

The SSS has filed criminal charges under Article 283-1.3 (setting up stable groups for the purpose of participating in armed conflicts outside of Azerbaijan, participation in these groups, exercises, or armed conflicts) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Baxtiyar Sixiyev was brought to justice as a suspect, and a measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen by a court decision, and the investigation is continuing.

