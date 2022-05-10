A special video has been prepared in Azerbaijan’s Shusha due to the 99th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, Shusha State Reserve reported on its official Twitter page.

"Today marks the 99th anniversary of the birth of great leader Heydar Aliyev. The development of the city of Shusha is closely connected with the name of the great leader. The construction of the Vagif mausoleum, the announcement of the city of Shusha as a reserve and many other fateful issues are connected with the name of the great leader. National leader Heydar Aliyev will live forever in our hearts!” the publication for the video reads.

May 10 marks the 99th birthday anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan's national leader, and former president, who made an exceptional contribution to the history of the country and played a huge role in the formation of the Azerbaijani statehood. He served as Azerbaijan’s president between 1993 and 2003, leading the war-torn post-Soviet country to prosperity in the South Caucasus.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz