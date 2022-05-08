Azerbaijan will create a comprehensive database of the geological structure (stratigraphy, tectonics, magmatism, hydrogeology) and minerals in the East Zangezur and Karabakh economic regions.

The database of the geological structure will be created in accordance with a presidential decree on amending the State Program for the Geological Study of the Subsoil and the Efficient Use of the Mineral Resource Base for 2020-2024.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, together with the Academy of Sciences, has been instructed to ensure the creation of a comprehensive database of the geological structure and minerals of the East Zangezur and Karabakh economic regions in 2020-2024.

---

