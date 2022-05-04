By Trend

Azerbaijan to institute new medal award, Trend reports.

This issue has been included in the agenda of the plenary meeting of the country’s parliament, which will be held on May 5.

The meeting participants will discuss a bill on amendments to the law "On the institution of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" due to the institution of the medal "For distinction in the field of environmental protection (first reading).

