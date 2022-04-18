By Trend

Azerbaijan to create legal framework for recalculation of pension of deceased worker, Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Labor and Social Policy Musa Guliyev told Trend.

He said that, in this regard, amendments are made to the law "On labor pensions".

Guliyev said that this would allow recalculating the unused pension capital accumulated by the deceased after retirement and increasing the size of the survivor's pension for the family.

