By Trend

The Azerbaijani state is taking all necessary measures to provide social security for the families of martyrs and veterans of the Karabakh war, a veteran of the first Karabakh war, Colonel Azer Garayev said within Trend News Agency's “Actual with Sahil Karimli” project.

This vulnerable category of people is under the direct care of the government. State bodies are implementing specific instructions given by President Ilham Aliyev regarding the families of martyrs and veterans.

Garayev noted that the attention and care paid to Karabakh veterans and martyrs’ families had always been the priority issue for the country.

"Azerbaijan is an exemplary country in this regard. Veterans of the Karabakh war, martyrs’ families are provided with apartments and cars, and our disabled servicemen are being examined, treated, and sent for medical treatment abroad. The country's social security is being improved, monthly allowances are being provided. The activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the YASHAT Foundation on providing disabled veterans with new generation prostheses should be specially noted," Garayev said.

According to him, sometimes some employees of government agencies do not fully implement the tasks assigned to them, which results in justified dissatisfaction.

"Unfortunately, there are such negative cases as well. These shortcomings are immediately being removed. However, there are certain forces that use veterans’ problems for their dirty political purposes. Everyone must know that no force can overshadow Azerbaijan’s social policy," Garayev added.

He also commented on the suicide facts of some participants of the 44-Day Second Karabakh War and the misuse of this tragedy by the opposition forces.

"The horrors of war are not erased from people’s memory for many years. Sometimes servicemen experience psychological disorders and mental shocks. As a result, some veterans are trying to commit suicide. Such cases occur not only in our country but also in the most developed countries of the world. However, unfortunately, unscrupulous forces want to create confusion in society by using these facts," Garayev stated.

He called on Azerbaijani citizens not to succumb to the provocations, to show restraint, and to apply to state bodies about their problems.

---

