Visit of representatives of the Christian communities to Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation was organized by State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the support of the Spiritual Values Promotion Foundation, Trend reports.

The purpose of the visit is to promote and encourage religious diversity, which is the spiritual heritage and value of Azerbaijan, understanding, respect and tolerance, also the role of these factors in achieving victory in second Karabakh war.

