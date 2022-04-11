By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on April 12.

Fog is expected in some places during morning and evening hours. Southwest wind will be followed by the mild northwest wind in the evening.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +9-11°C at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +9-11 °C at night, +17-19°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will fall to 748 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-65 percent.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. However, rainy weather is expected in some northern and western regions. Snow is forecasted in the mountainous areas. Mild west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +8-13 °C at night, +23-28 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +5-10 °C at night, +12-17 °C in the daytime.

---

