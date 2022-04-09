By Trend

Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on a meeting between Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held on April 6 in Brussels, Trend reports citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The ministry expressed satisfaction that instructions had been given to foreign ministers of both countries during the meeting to start preparing a peace accord, as well as an agreement on establishing a Joint Border Commission between the two countries had been reached.

"Turkey supports efforts to secure peace and stability in the region and makes important contributions to that end," the statement said.

