By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and other senior officials have inspected the new administrative building of the Combined Arms Training Center of the Land Forces, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The officials were informed that the necessary infrastructure for the development of combat training and tactical and special skills of military personnel who will join exercises has been created in the center. It was stressed that the center had been adapted to real combat conditions, taking into account the appointment of units of various types of troops.

Further, the officials visited liberated Kalbajar region, where they familiarized themselves with conditions created at a local military unit.

The unit consists of a soldier's barrack and service premises outfitted with furniture for the divisional personnel's exemplary service, bath and sanitary facilities, a dryer, a medical point, a food warehouse, a canteen, and kitchen equipment. The structure is equipped with a central heating system, electricity, water, and reliable communications, as well as generators to provide the area with continuous power.

During the visit, Hasanov watched demonstration performances of servicemen in the military unit’s training center where they are involved in fire training in mountainous terrain, as well as overcoming various obstacles and other activities.

Positively evaluating the combat and moral-psychological training of the personnel, the minister inquired about their needs and spoke about the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijani army by the country’s president.

Hasanov also gave relevant instructions to maintain a high level of combat duty and professionalism of the servicemen.

According to the ministry, the measures within the Azerbaijani army's ongoing reforms are aimed at creating a military infrastructure that meets modern standards and improving the combat readiness of Azerbaijani units.

