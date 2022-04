By Trend

Two victims of the explosion in Baku were discharged home, Trend reports.

Doctors of the Narimanov Medical Center examined two people who suffered as a result of an explosion at the facility, located in Azerbaijan's Baku, on Tarlan Aliyarbekov str., in the Sabail district, on April 3, 2022.

Their condition was assessed and a decision was made on their release after the initial medical intervention.

