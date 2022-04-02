By Trend

Italy and Azerbaijan provided friendly support to each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio, Trend reports.

The minister stated that Azerbaijan provided assistance to Italian hospitals during high-level coronavirus infection in the country.

"When there was a high spread of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, specialists from Italy came to our country to help us," Bayramov said.

