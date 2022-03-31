By Ayya Lmahamad

An international delegation consisting of participants of the "humanitarian demining and sustainable development goals" conference has arrived in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam, Trend has reported.

The delegation includes 120 people, of which 30 are experts in the demining field, from about 30 countries.

The guests will visit the regional mobile camp of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency in Aghdam, get acquainted with the progress of work in the field of construction and demining operations.

Azerbaijan will host an international conference on March 31 and April 1 to globally discuss the problem with mined territories and de-mining. The event is organized by the United Nations Development Program and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

The conference participants are expected to visit Aghdam, the ANAMA regional mobile field camp, hold a briefing at the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President on the territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation, which are part of the Karabakh economic region. The conference participants will also visit the territories, where the de-mining work is being carried out.

The panel discussions on the global efforts in de-mining, as well as current challenges and opportunities, the application of best practices in Azerbaijan will be held on the second day of the conference.

