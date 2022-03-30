By Trend

Russian State Duma deputy Mikhail Delyagin's statements about Azerbaijan are absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible, the Head of the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, Trend reports.

Zakharova said this during a weekly briefing, commenting on the statement of the deputy about the possibility of inflicting strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on the oil infrastructure of Azerbaijan against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in Karabakh.

"We consider such statements absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible. They in no way reflect the official position of our country, the Russian leadership, which aims at building allied interaction and strategic partnership with Baku. We are confident that such provocative statements will be given an appropriate assessment," she said.

