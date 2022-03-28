By Trend

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan celebrates its professional holiday today, veteran of security service, retired colonel Azer Garayev, who has worked in high positions in security agencies for many years, became the guest of the author's video project by Trend "Actual with Sahil Karimli".

The security agencies are one of the main pillars of the Azerbaijani state, Garayev noted.

According to him, today the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, as one of the important state structures ensuring the security of our state and people, honorably fulfill the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev.

"Both the State Security Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service have been distinguished by special professionalism during recent years. The ranks of these authorities are constantly being cleared, a team is being formed devoted to the Motherland, the state, national and moral value and professionalism of employees is constantly increasing. Intelligence officers adequately fulfill their duties," Garayev said.

The State Security Service showed great heroism and exceptional courage during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, which ended with the historic victory of Azerbaijan, he emphasized.

"Security officials justified the trust of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and played an important role in ensuring the territorial integrity of our country during the Second Karabakh War. Work has also been carried out to prevent terrorist and sabotage acts, subversive operations of enemy during recent years," Garayev said.

The security agencies have achieved success in the fight against corruption and bribery in our country, a veteran of the State Security Service noted.

"The State Security Service adequately solves the tasks set by President Ilham Aliyev and makes a significant contribution to the work to eliminate negative phenomena in some government agencies," Garayev added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz