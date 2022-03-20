By Laman Ismayilova

Nakhchivan Garrison Troops have trained in difficult winter conditions in accordance with the coordination plan for the 2022 training year.

The Defense Ministry reports the classes on the topic "Activities of the units in mountainous terrain during severe frosts" with special forces units of the Nakhchivan Garrison Troops are still underway.

Special forces units carry out ambushes, attacks, and deployment on the training ground, which has already turned into a snow city,

Military personnel learning movement techniques improve shooting skills while moving in snowy and stormy conditions in mountainous terrain.

Earlier, Nakhchivan garrison troops held command drills with command staff.

The exercises were held at the Nakhchivan Emergencies Ministry's Civil Defence Regiment and the Special Risk Rescue Service.

“The main attention at the command training classes held in accordance with the Combat Coordination Plan of the Nakhchivan garrison troops for 2022 was paid to improving the officers’ skills in unit management and instilling a sense of self-confidence in a creative approach to organizing events,” the Defense Ministry reported.

