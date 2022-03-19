By Trend

The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has organized the 71st regular bus trip to Azerbaijan's Shusha and Aghdam cities, liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, so far, 3,196 passengers have been totally transported to the mentioned cities since January 24, 2022.

Taking into account the numerous appeals of citizens, the decision was made to carry out daily bus trips on the Baku-Shusha-Baku route during the Novruz holiday, added the ministry.

