Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) appealed to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports citing the International Center.

"We acknowledge and appreciate the offer you have made to host representatives of Russia and Ukraine for peace talks. Baku is a neutral venue for such discussions, having already been a platform for a meeting of top Russian and NATO generals for negotiations on preventing military incidents. We hope that the parties will accept this offer, and that Baku can play an important role in solving this, the biggest security crisis that Europe has faced since the end of World War II," said the letter.

According to the letter, every possible channel should be used in order to stop this horrific humanitarian crisis.

"We are already seeing its potential for having a catastrophic impact on our world as it generates the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II, as well as a growing global food security threat and the destabilization of global energy supply. We see the very serious impact on life within Ukraine, with rising civilian deaths and injuries, large scale internal displacement, and the destruction of key infrastructure, including of homes and health care facilities. Fighting and shelling around nuclear power plants in Ukraine are is also of great concern," the members of the Center noted.

The letter also said that implications of the conflict were serious for the world as a whole, but particularly for those losing their lives on both sides.

"We, as members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) call for urgent results-oriented dialogue between Russia and Ukraine on ending hostilities immediately. Time is of the essence. Too many lives are being lost. Too many children, women, and other innocent people are being forced from their homes and families with every moment that passes. This horrific situation cannot be allowed to continue," said the letter.

