By Vafa Ismayilova

The building of Azerbaijan's honorary consulate in Kharkiv was severely damaged as a result of airstrikes on the region where the consulate is located, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on March 6.

At the same time, the car belonging to the consular officer fell into disrepair.

"Employees of the honorary consulate were not injured and are now in a safe place," the ministry said in a statement.

About 8,000 Azerbaijanis have been evacuated since the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine.

Azerbaijan earlier called Moscow and Kyiv for dialogue to end the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made the remarks in an address to the UN Human Rights Council meeting on March 2.

"Ongoing humanitarian crisis requires urgent measures to help those affected. Azerbaijan provided humanitarian assistance and calls on both sides to dialogue," he said.

The minister expressed Azerbaijan's regret over the situation in Ukraine. Bayramov noted that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected, underlining that human rights must be constantly observed.

"Azerbaijan regrets that the ongoing situation in Ukraine leads to human casualties, especially among the civilian population," he said.

