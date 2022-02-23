By Trend

Deputies of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sevil Mikayilova and Anatoliy Rafailov took part in the memorial evening devoted to the Khojaly genocide victims in Israel's Or Akiva, Trend reports.

The "Sevgi" ("Love") ensemble led by Mark Agarunov performed at the evening.

The evening was hosted by the head of the "Sholumi" center Shaul Siman-Tov.

Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova delivered a speech at the event.

The evening was also attended by Chairman of the Worldwide Israeli Association of Mountain Jews Pavel Elizarov and Deputy Mayor of Kiryat Yam Adam Amilov.

Member of the Israel Federation of Writers Unions Batsion Abramova read a poem dedicated to the Khojaly genocide from the collection Mənim Dünyam (My World) by Besti Gelbinur.

During the first Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage.

