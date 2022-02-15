By Vugar Khalilov

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurated a newly-renovated highway in Azerbaijan's Aghjabadi region on February 13, Azertag has reported

Saleh Mammadov, chairman of Azerbaijan State Agency for Automobile Roads, briefed the president and the first lady on the work done during the construction of the Avshar-Salmanbayli-Ashaghi Avshar-Khojavand highway.

Mammadove noted that the 41-kilometer-long highway leading to the settlements on the Avshar-Salmanbayli-Ashaghi Avshar-Khojavand route begins at the Mingachevir-Station Mingachevir-Bahramtapa highway.

Under the relevant presidential order, the Azeryol Research Project Institute LLC prepared a road project to improve roads from the fifth to the fourth technical level, according to Mammadov.

As part of the project, road reconstruction has begun on several routes. There were 27.4 kilometers of roads leading to the villages of Avshar, Salmanbayli, Ashaghi Avshar, and Khojavand, as well as 5.6 kilometers of internal roads leading to Avshar village, 2.9 kilometers to Salmanbayli village, 4.5 kilometers to Ashaghi Avshar village, and 0.6 kilometers to Khojavand village.

Four bus stops were built on the road as part of the project, and modern road infrastructure such as road signs, information boards, and safety poles was installed.

In addition, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were updated on the status of the national highway Ujar-Zardab-Aghjabadi.

It was noted that the reconstruction of this national road was completed in a timely and high-quality manner. The road begins in Ujar and connects to the Mingachevir-Bahramtapa highway in Aghjabadi's south.

The 15-meter-wide road has two lanes. Along the road, nine underpasses, 26 water crossings, 74 water pipes, and 30 bus stops were constructed. Seven road bridges ranging in length from 20 to 175 meters have also been completed successfully.

The highway is significant in terms of reducing economic and transportation costs between regions such as Ujar, Zardab, and Aghjabadi. Simultaneously, the road connecting the transit corridors that pass through the territory will play an important role in improving transit service efficiency.

The project's implementation will also have a significant impact on the socio-economic development of the settlements along the road. Furthermore, road modernization boosts the region's tourism and agricultural potential.

