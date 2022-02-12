By Trend

The rules for maintaining the media register are currently being prepared, and are going to be submitted for approval after agreement with the relevant government agencies, Chief Executive Officer at Media Development Agency (MEDIA) Ahmad Ismayilov said at the author's video project “Actual with Sahil Karimli” developed by Trend News Agency.

He noted that the presidential decree of February 8 provides for the establishment of a media register within six months.

"After the rules are approved, we will take the necessary measures to regulate the technical conditions and provide IT solutions for the register," Ismayilov said.

According to him, both media entities and reporters can be rostered on a voluntary basis.

"The registration of journalists is optional, but media entities are generally registered. Both audiovisual media and online-print media workers will be signed up. The media register will also have a separate section for news agencies," the CEO of MEDIA stated.

He noted that the purpose of setting up the register is to apply a systematic approach to the media. The formation of it will provide an economic and legal basis for media projects.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz