Azerbaijani MPs have congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his 60th birthday during the parliament session on December 24.

Opening the session, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stressed that Azerbaijan, under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev, who continues the political course of great leader Heydar Aliyev, has achieved great successes.

"Thanks to the successful policies pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is recognized in the world as an area of ​​political stability, global initiatives and tolerance. Azerbaijan has achieved successful and dynamic economic development,” she said.

Noting that investments have increased due to the cooperation platforms created by the leadership qualities and intense efforts of the president, Gafarova stated that the reforms carried out today ensure the sustainable and confident development of Azerbaijan.

"Thanks to President and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, having achieved a historic victory, Azerbaijan liberated its lands from occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War],” she said.

Gafarova congratulated President Aliyev on his birthday and emphasized that a congratulatory letter was prepared on behalf of the MPs to the head of state.

