The UN International Court of Justice has rejected Armenia's main lawsuit on the immediate return of the so-called prisoners of war, Trend reported on December 7.

The court also rejected Armenia's lawsuit to close the Military Trophy Park in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Armenia's claim on the investigation of war crimes by Azerbaijan was not approved.

The court also ruled that the Armenian state should take urgent measures against groups and individuals making violent calls on ethnic grounds in Armenia.

The failure to satisfy Armenia's claim on these three issues stems from the timely and substantiated submission of evidence to the court by the Azerbaijani side.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. It was established by the United Nations Charter in June 1945 and began its activities in April 1946.

The court is composed of 15 judges elected for a nine-year term by the General Assembly and the Security Council of the United Nations. The seat of the Court is at the Peace Palace in The Hague (Netherlands).

The court has a twofold role: first, to settle, in accordance with international law, through judgments which have binding force and are without appeal for the parties concerned, legal disputes submitted to it by States; and, second, to give advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by duly authorized UN organs and agencies of the system.

