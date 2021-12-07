By Trend

The rate of natural increase for every 1,000 people in Karabakh in 1990 amounted to 20.1, in East Zangazur - 19.9, Director of the Institute of Geography named after Academician Hasan Aliyev of the Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Geographical Sciences Zakir Eminov said at the republican scientific-practical conference on the topic "Geographic problems of sustainable development of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to Eminov, the mentioned rates are higher than the national average.

Eminov said that in 1990 the number of children born in Karabakh amounted to 13,500, the natural increase amounted to 10,600 people. In East Zangazur, the number of children born amounted to 5,900, natural growth was 4,500 people.

"Thus, in the years of independence, the birth rate and natural increase among people with a residence permit in the liberated territories constantly increased. This process continued until 2015-2016. Since the rural population was in the majority, it was above the national average. Recently, the rural population has been decreasing," Eminov said.

