By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) units have carried out training flights, the Defence Ministry reported on December 2.

The Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) performed training flights under the combat training plan of the Air Forces, the report added.

The training was aimed at improving the military personnel's combat skills, the ministry said.

As part of the live-fire training flights, aerial reconnaissance was conducted in cooperation with other types of military units.

Moreover, the coordinates of an imaginary enemy’s land-based targets were identified and destroyed by accurate strikes.

The fire training flights were carried out along the designated routes and the UAV operators successfully fulfilled the assigned tasks.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz