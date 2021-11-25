By Ayya Lmahamad

Twelve Azerbaijani citizens held in the Amerna camp in Syria's Jerablus city were repatriated to the country on November 24, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

The citizens were returned to the country as a result of consistent and coordinated measures taken by the Azerbaijani government.

The ministry noted that initially, the location and identity of Azerbaijani citizens to be repatriated were determined, and then their transfer to Turkey was ensured.

The Azerbaijani embassy in Turkey provided the citizens with “certificates of return to Azerbaijan” and on November 24 they were repatriated to the country via Ankara-Baku flight.

“The Azerbaijani government intends to take all the necessary measures for the rehabilitation and reintegration of these persons,” the ministry stated.

The ministry stressed that the repatriation of citizens was carried out on the basis of joint and coordinated activities of the relevant state bodies of Azerbaijan.

“The assistance provided by Turkey in this process should be specially noted. The Azerbaijani government will continue to take the necessary measures to protect the rights and freedoms of its citizens,” the ministry said.

