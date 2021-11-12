The 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States has kicked off in Istanbul (Turkey), Azertag reported on November 12.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attends the event.

Prior to the event, the heads of state and government posed together for a group photo.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the Summit open.

The Turkish president then presented the “Supreme Order of Turkic World” to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made a speech at the meeting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz