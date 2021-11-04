By Trend

I hope that very fruitful discussions will take place within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum called "The World After COVID-19".

This was stated by the former vice-president of the World Bank Ismail Sarigeldin during the presentation of two books about Nizami Ganjavi, published in a foreign language within the framework of the Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"I am very pleased to be a member of the family of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. We will discuss the problems that concern the world. Representatives from different countries of the world will participate in the forum. I hope that we will have very fruitful discussions," he said.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi, the 8th Global Baku Forum titled "Peace after COVID-19" will be held in Baku on November 4-6.

During the event, issues of global importance will be discussed by the high-level representatives from more than 40 countries, former heads of states and governments, officials of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other distinguished guests.

About 300 guests are expected to participate in the event, to be organized in a hybrid format.

