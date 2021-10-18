By Trend

This year we celebrate October 18 with pride and happiness, having witnessed the glorious history written by the victorious Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, Secretary-General of Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev said in a statement, Trend reports.

“Today marks the 30th Anniversary of the Restoration of Independence of our founding Member State, holding the current Chairmanship-in-Office of the Turkic Council, the Republic of Azerbaijan. On this special occasion, I would like to convey my heartfelt congratulations, together with my best wishes to the Government and people of brotherly Azerbaijan,” Amreyev said.

He noted that in a congratulatory message on October 18 last year, it was stated that as all Turkic States, the organization stands by the brotherly people of Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War, and reiterated strong support for the legitimate cause of the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with international law to restore its territorial integrity and ensure its sovereignty over its occupied lands.



“Thankfully, we celebrate October 18 this year with pride and happiness, having witnessed the glorious history written by the victorious Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev. It is worth mentioning that, the tremendous progress and achievements of Azerbaijan in the political, economic, and social fields in these 30 years, its important role in ensuring peace, security, and stability in our region and beyond, as well as its efforts in promoting the unity and solidarity among the Turkic States, are followed and praised not only by the Turkic world but by the whole international community,” Amreyev added.



Amreyev added that as the organization’s Founding Member Azerbaijan prepares to hand over the Chairmanship, it carried out with great success for the last two years, to Turkey in November 2021, the organization would like to present its gratitude to all the Ministries, public and private sector institutions and organizations of Azerbaijan, especially the Honorable President Ilham Aliyev, for their continuous support throughout this fruitful period, with concrete accomplishments, which carried the Organization to a new era of development.



“Taking this opportunity, while sending my sincere felicitations, I wish the Government and people of Azerbaijan a prosperous and bright future under the glorious flag that flies all over the motherland,” the statement said.

